RSS wants India to become world leader by strengthening unity

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Express File Photo by Pradip Das) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Express File Photo by Pradip Das)

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh wants India to become the world leader by making it stronger through unity, its chief Mohan Bhagwat has said. Referring to the fall of the erstwhile USSR, he said the RSS did not want India to be a “superpower like that”, but a strong world leader, a “guru”. He was addressing over 4,000 swayamsevaks at a meeting (Bashti Shakti Sangamam) in Coimbatore last night.

Quoting Bhagwat, the RSS said in a release it was not a political organisation and was also not participating in day-to-day political activities, but “some workers, who were involved in many other projects, were involved in politics too”.

Despite diversity of religion, caste, creed and food habits, India has always been united and has never attacked anyone “since time immemorial”, he was quoted as saying. The country had spread tradition and cultural values across the globe in the process, he said.

“Unity is strength and by making it stronger through unity, the entire world will look up and listen to India. “This is what the RSS wants to achieve,” he said. Bhagwat said without any government help, the workers (swayamsewaks) had taken up 1.7 lakh projects across India, including in the hilly regions.

