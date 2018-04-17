RSS top brass to discuss ‘divisive forces’ in Pune meet

RSS Joint General Secretary Manmohan Vaidya. (File) RSS Joint General Secretary Manmohan Vaidya. (File)

The top brass of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will meet in Pune for the “Akhil Bharatiya Chintan Baithak” taking place after eleven years.

“Divisive forces that are creating a divide in the society” is among the issues to be discussed in the meeting, said RSS Joint General Secretary Manmohan Vaidya, while speaking to mediapersons at the RSS office in Pune on Monday.

“Some divisive forces using the name of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar are trying to create a rift within castes, which is not acceptable… They are not the real followers of Dr Ambedkar,” Vaidya said.

Vaidya said the “Akhil Bharatiya Chintan Baithak” will take place at Kolvan village in Mulshi taluka of Pune district between April 17 and 21. Nearly 80 RSS functionaries, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, the national executive body of RSS along with RSS authorities holding positions of “Kshetra Pracharak, Kshetra Sanghchalak and Kshetra Karyawah” would participate in the meeting where a range of issues would be discussed. The last “Akhil Bharatiya Chintan Baithak” was held in 2007 in Himachal Pradesh. Vaidya pointed out that 2019 Lok Sabha elections will not be discussed during the meet.

