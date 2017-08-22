RSS to hold school football meet to woo Bengal youth

The poster of the Under-17 school football tournament. Express The poster of the Under-17 school football tournament. Express

In a bid to reach out to the youths of Bengal, the RSS sports wing Kreeda Bharati has decided to organise a pan-Bengal Under-17 school football tournament. The best players in the tournament would receive tickets to the Under-17 Fifa World Cup, which will be hosted by India from October 6.

According to the organisers, the tournament is being organised to mark India hosting the FIFA tournament as well as to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the Swami Vivekananda’s address at the Parliament of the World’s Religions at Chicago. The tournament will be jointly hosted by Kreeda Bharati and Ekalavya, a sports foundation, from September 1 to 24.

The organisers said they are inviting Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel, Chetan Chauhan, national head of Kreeda Bharati and sports minister of Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas for the final match.

“We are trying to promote football and the spirit of youth in Bengal. We have joined hands with Ekalavya Foundation. On September 11 is the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago speech. It will be commemorated through the football tournament. This is besides the fact that India is hosting the Under 17 FIFA World Cup this year,” said Supraj Ghosh, secretary (Kolkata Mahanagar) of Kreeda Bharati and also secretary of the tournament committee.

According to the organisers, teams from renowned schools in Kolkata as well as the districts would participate in the tournament, which has been named The Kolkata Cup. While one group will comprise teams from Kolkata schools, the other will have teams from schools from the districts, said organisers, adding that the best teams in both districts will lock horns for the final clash at the East Bengal football club ground in Kolkata.

The tournament’s matches will be organised on the grounds of renowned football clubs of Kolkata, including East Bengal F C and Mohun Bagan A C, apart from the St Augustine’s Day School ground.

