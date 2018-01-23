RSS to hold biggest volunteers’ meet in Meerut on Feb 25

Of the 3.01 lakh registrations, only one is of a Muslim. (Representational) Of the 3.01 lakh registrations, only one is of a Muslim. (Representational)

The RSS will hold its biggest congregation of swayamsevaks in Meerut on February 25 to deepen its roots in western UP.

The Meerut pranth of Paschim Kshetra was a strong base for RSS nearly 15 years back. After the BJP returned to power last year, the RSS is attempting to strengthen its roots here.

For the event, “Rashtrodaya – Swayamsevak Samaagam” that will be addressed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, 3.01 lakh people have registered in the last three months from 14 UP districts that are under the Meerut pranth. Many of the 14 districts are dominated by Dalits and Muslims — Meerut, Sambhal, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Amroha, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Bijnor and Rampur. Ghaziabad and Noida too are under the Meerut unit.

Of the 3.01 lakh registrations, only one is of a Muslim. Of the 3 lakh people, nearly 1.70 lakh are new to RSS and will wear Ganavesh — the RSS uniform —for the first time. The programme will be organised in an area of 1,200 acres on Garh Road in Meerut.

The RSS has made the registrations online for a fee of Rs 50 and that made a collection of Rs 1.5 crore for the organisation. RSS Meerut pranth prachar parmukh Ajay Mittal said nearly 5,700 volunteers conducted a door-to-door campaign from October 2017 to January 1, 2018.

“It will be the biggest assembly of RSS volunteers in the history of the organisation. We have made registrations in each of the 10,580 villages in the entire pranth. Now this prant has the pride of having swayamsevaks in every village,” Mittal said.

The RSS has created a database of the 3 lakh registered swayamsevaks with addresses and contact numbers.

