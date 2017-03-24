RSS to focus on jihadi activity in Bengal and danger it poses

The RSS on Friday said that it would focus on “awakening” the people of West Bengal from their ignorance about jihadi activity in the state. RSS karyavaha (secretary) for the southern part of West Bengal Jishnu Basu told reporters here that the people needed to be told about what lay in store if this kind of jihadi activitiy went on unabated. “We will also go to everybody and make them understand whether West Bengal will be able to continue its existence or become West Bangladesh… Make them understand the ill-affects of the ongoing Jihadi activities for the country,” he said.

He emphasises that political parties and those who are in power need to understand that the issue is not a political because it has the potential to rupture the very fabric of society. Speaking to reporters at Keshav Bhawan, head office of the RSS in West Bengal, Basu said that his organisation would reach people irrespective of their political colour, religious belief and practice to in order to educate them on the danger posed by jihadi activities in the state.

Incidentally, the RSS has passed a resolution at its Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) in Coimbatore, expressing grave concern over the violence in West Bengal. It has sharpened its attack against the West Bengal government and accused it of fostering a vote bank policy encouraging “anti-national elements” and failed to check violent attack against Hindus.

Talking about eminent poet Srijato Bandyopadhyay getting threat calls from unknown persons for writing a poem allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments, Basu said, “I will request the police to look into who all are threatening the poet and take appropriate action against them as per the IPC.”

Saying that “in a democratic country like India, one has the right, and the freedom to express himself. But as per the Indian Constitution one must not forget that someone’s freedom was not hampering the freedom of another person,” Basu questioned why Bandyopadhyay’s pen was silent when alleged jihadi incidents took place in Kaliachak, Dhulagarh, Nadia and Burdwan blasts.

A Hindutva group on Wednesday lodged a police complaint against the poet Srijato for allegedly hurting “Hindu sentiments and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath” in a Facebook post.

On Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stood beside the poet and said that a particular political party, which has taken up “saffronising”, was behind lodging the complaint and threatening the poet on a social networking site. The Kolkata Police has provided bodyguards to the poet after he lodged a complaint with the police alleging that he was getting threat calls from unknown persons.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now