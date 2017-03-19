RSS to debate increasing Jihadi attacks in West Bengal

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Express archive photo) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Express archive photo)

RSS on Sunday accused the West Bengal government of remaining a mute spectator to attacks unleashed by Islamic fundamentalists in the state and appeasing the ‘jihadis’. RSS Joint General Secretary Bhagaiah said the Akhila Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (National Executive Council) of RSS will debate the issue of alleged “terror being unleashed” by Islamic fundamentalists in West Bengal for the last three years.

After debating the issue during the three-day RSS meet here, a resolution will be adopted and sent to the Centre to take steps to prevent ‘jihadi’ attacks on society and to pressurise the West Bengal Government to rein in the fundamentalists, Bhagaiah told reporters here.

Alleging that the Trinamool Congress Government was not taking any action and remaining a mute spectator to the attacks, Bhagaiah said instead of protecting the society and people from the terrorists, it was “indulging” in appeasing the jihadis.

The jihadis had gone to the extent of forcing people not to celebrate Saraswati Pooja in that state and instead compelled them to celebrate Milad Un Nabi, the birth day of Prophet Mohammed Nabi, he alleged, adding, that they had also burnt a police station.

This type of jihadi attacks was seriously affecting national security and interest.

To a question on the killings of RSS and CPI(M) workers in neighbouring Kerala, Bagaiah said “It is the basic nature of that party (CPI-M), which is intolerant.”

The Council meet was inaugurated by RSS Sarsanghachalak, Mohan Bhagawat on Sunday and is being attended by more than 1,400 representatives from across the country, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now