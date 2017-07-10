RSS think tank publications accuse Mamata Banerjee of appeasement

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Express File Photo) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Express File Photo)

In yet another indicator of the increasing RSS engagement with West Bengal politics, Sangh-affiliated think tank India Policy Foundation has recently released a series of publications accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of “appeasing Muslims” and “instigating anti-Hindu riots”. The three publications, Mini Direct Action in West Bengal, Communal Fascism, and Culture and Pluralism of Bengal Under Seige allege that over 40 riots have taken place during her tenure. The India Policy Foundation is headed by RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha.

“Mamata has proved a disaster, and to conceal her failures, she has resorted to the communal card, a dangerous weapon that mangled Bengal even before Partition,” reads a publication, claiming that “she turns a blind eye to Muslim communalists’ mini-direct action against the Hindus.”

“The instigation of riots by the Muslim minority in six years with due support of Banerjee has further transformed West Bengal into ‘Waste-Bengal’ by infesting the state with Islamic fundamentalists,” said a publication.

