RSS starts four-day meet in Delhi

Sources said that meeting of arthik (economy) group will take place on Tuesday. (File) Sources said that meeting of arthik (economy) group will take place on Tuesday. (File)

The RSS on Monday started a four-day meeting in the national capital with its different wings to discuss issues related to programmes run by these organisations. Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers J P Nadda, Prakash Javadekar, Mahesh Sharma and Thawarchand Gehlot, apart from party national president Amit Shah, were part of the meeting Monday, it was learnt.

Sah sarkaryavah Krishnagopal and Suresh Soni represented the RSS on first day of the meeting, held at Maharashtra Sadan.

Swayamsevak are active through 35 different organisations in various walks of social life and occasionally come together to share their experiments, experiences and observations, according to a release from RSS all-India prachar pramukh Arun Kumar.

Sources said that meeting of arthik (economy) group will take place on Tuesday.

Senior office-bearers of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Laghu Udyog Bharti, Grahak Panchayat and Sahkar Bharti are scheduled to take part.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App