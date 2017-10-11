RSS ‘shorts’ remark: Rahul Gandhi’s psyche is foreign, says Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Rahul Gandhi had asked why women dressed in shorts are not see in RSS shakhas. (Photo BY AICC) Rahul Gandhi had asked why women dressed in shorts are not see in RSS shakhas. (Photo BY AICC)

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments on RSS, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said that Rahul’s “psyche is foreign” due to his upbringing.

A day ago, while campaigning in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi had asked why women dressed in shorts are not see in RSS shakhas. “The comments reflects Rahul Gandhi’s child-like intelligence. He reads out what somebody has written,” said Rupani while interacting with mediapersons at his residence this morning. “Secondly, RSS is an organisation of men, and so I cannot understand why he has raised the issue. Rashtra Sevika Samiti is the women’s wing of the RSS of which Rahul is not aware,” he added.

Rupani felt that such comments coming from the Congress leaders will benefit the BJP in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections. “In the Indian tradition, his comment is an insult on women… It is actually not his mistake. He has a foreign upbringing and has no connection with the Indian tradition. His psyche is foreign and so he has said that women wear shorts. We feel that he will make such comments in the run up to the (Gujarat)elections, which will benefit us,” the chief minister added.

