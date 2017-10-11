RSS ‘shorts’ remark: Anandiben Patel asks Rahul Gandhi to apologise

“He does not know that women too work in RSS… That is the reason I have said that Rahul Gandhi should withdraw his words and apologise to the three crore women of Gujarat,” Anandiben Patel said. “He does not know that women too work in RSS… That is the reason I have said that Rahul Gandhi should withdraw his words and apologise to the three crore women of Gujarat,” Anandiben Patel said.

Hitting out at Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s remark on ‘BJP’s discrimination against women’, former chief minister Anandiben Patel on Tuesday demanded apology from the Congress leader, saying that he had insulted women with his comments.

“Today he (Rahul Gandhi) said such undignified (ashobhaniya) words for you that hearing which our heads are bowed in shame. This person has said that in RSS shakha and RSS meetings women cannot wear shorts and there are no women there. I want to ask him that shall I have to ask you and decide what I have to wear. What upbringing is this that he has used such sharamjanak (shameful) words in public,” Patel said at the foundation stone of drainage pipeline project in Ahmedabad.

“He does not know that women too work in RSS… That is the reason I have said that Rahul Gandhi should withdraw his words and apologise to the three crore women of Gujarat,” she said. Defending Rahul, Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil said, “Rahul was talking about women empowerment, equal rights. You have to see the entire statement he made. RSS has no women in its body. Do you see women around RSS leaders, who roam around in shorts?” Hitting out at Anandiben Patel, Gohil said: “The BJP has no right to talk about women empowerment as it harbours anti-women mindset.”

