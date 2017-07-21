RSS reshuffles leaders

Swant Ranjan, the all-India Baudhik pramukh of the RSS who has been headquartered at Patna for 12 years, has been shifted to Jaipur. The RSS has shifted the headquarters of some of its other senior functionaries as well. It has put one pracharak to look after hostels run in India and abroad by the RSS and its outfits. Vijay Devangan, who was organising secretary of Sahkar Bharti, has been deputed for the North East job.

Sources said Ranjan was among the top functionaries whose headquarters was changed and the decision announced on the final day of the RSS meeting in Jammu on Thursday. Sources said Narendra Kumar, the all-India sahaprachar pramukh (joint publicity chief) will be stationed in Patna, instead of Delhi. ENS

