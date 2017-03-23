RSS reshuffle: Twitter-savvy pracharak gets key post

(Representational) (Representational)

Besides making organisational changes in Uttar Pradesh, the RSS has also effected a major reshuffle at the national level during the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, which concluded in Coimbatore on Wednesday. J Nanda Kumar, at present the All India Sah Prachar Pramukh, will now be the Akhil Bhartiya Samyojak (convenor) of Prajna Pravah, an umbrella organisation of prominent think-tanks affiliated with the Sangh. Narendra Kumar, who was chief pracharak of Uttar Kshetra, replaces him as the new All India Sah Prachar Pramukh. A native of Himachal Pradesh, Narendra Kumar has worked extensively in Kashmir.

Nanda Kumar’s elevation is significant as he is among the few top RSS pracharaks who are active on Twitter. A resident of Kerala, Nanda Kumar has gained a reputation of publicly leading ideological debates against those opposed to the Sangh’s ideology. Few top pracharaks express their opinion on social media and have left the task to junior Swayamsevaks. In contrast, Nanda Kumar is highly vocal on a variety of issues, be it the JNU controversy or the violence against Sangh workers in Kerala.

His tenure at the Prajna Pravah is likely to give a firm push to the Sangh’s ongoing discourse on issues like nationalism and cow protection. Besides, Suhas Rao Hiremath, who was the Akhil Bhartiya Seva Pramukh, will be now be a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakarini. Parag Abhyankar will be the new Seva Pramukh, while Rajkumar Mathale the Sah Seva Pramukh. Ajith Mahapatra, who was Sah Seva Pramukh, has been made the Sah-Samyojak of Gou Seva, which works for the protection of cows. Venugopal Naydu has been appointed as the new Pranth Karyavah of Andhra Pradesh.

