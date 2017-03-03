RSS relieves Ujjain leader Kundan Chandrawat of his ‘responsibilities’

Kundan Chandrawat joined the RSS in the 1980s. Kundan Chandrawat joined the RSS in the 1980s.

As the controversy over the remarks of RSS leader Kundan Chandrawat gathered steam, the Sangh on Friday “relieved” him of his “responsibilities” as Sah Prachar Pramukh (Joint spokesperson) of Ujjain. Chandrawat, however, he continues to be a Swayamsevak. “He was not a big leader. He has been relieved of his responsibilities in RSS. Whatever he said was against Sangh’s culture. It was not Sangh’s language,” RSS Chief Spokesperson Manmohan Vaidya told The Indian Express.

Malwa Prant Sanghchalak Dr Prakash Shastri noted that “a misconception has been created about the RSS due to the controversial statement,” and it was not an “official statement of RSS”. After the Sangh sacked its Goa Prant Sanghchalak Subhash Welingkar for publicly speaking against the BJP last year, this is the second instance that it has removed its functionary from organisational posts.

Holding Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan responsible for the killings of “more than 300 RSS pracharaks and activists” in the state, Chandrawat (42) had recently announced a bounty of Rs 1 crore on Vijayan’s head and promised to “offer a garland of three lakh human skulls to Bharat Mata” in revenge. He made the remarks at an event in Ujjain on Wednesday, with BJP Lok Sabha MP Chintamani Malviya sharing the dias.

He had even invoked the 2002 Gujarat riots and said: “Have you forgotten Godhra? Fifty-six were killed, 2,000 were sent to the graveyard. They were pushed beneath the ground by the same Hindu community.”

Several senior leaders today came forward to support his removal. “For raising our issues we can use only constitutionally permitted peaceful methods. This is also necessary for the growth of democracy. The call made by him was outside the accepted methods of RSS,” said RSS’s Delhi Prant Vice President Alok Kumar.

About his continuance as a Swayamsevak, Kumar said: “We do not have any formal membership. The immediate act, therefore, is to be relieve him of Sangh’s duties.”

While Shastri said that Chandrawat has already “expressed regret and retracted his comment”, speaking to The Indian Express earlier, Chandrawat had stood by his remarks. He even claimed that the “positive response” he had received had left him “overwhelmed”.

Chandrawat remained unavailable on Friday. The Ujjain police have not registered any case in connection with his controversial remarks saying nobody had approached them with a complaint so far.

