RSS chief a good choice for President: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena has proposed the name of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as the next President of India. (Representational Image) The Shiv Sena has proposed the name of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as the next President of India. (Representational Image)

THE SHIV Sena Monday said that the BJP should work towards making RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat the President of India, and also indicated that party chief Uddhav Thackeray will not visit New Delhi to discuss the issue of Presidential elections with the BJP. “For this post (President), you need a person who is competent, (has) knowledge of the Constitution, and is a nationalist. If India has to be made a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, Bhagwat will be a good choice for President,” Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said.

The party is miffed at reports that PM Narendra Modi has chosen to call all NDA leaders to Delhi to discuss the upcoming Presidential elections after Pranab Mukherjee’s tenure ends in July.

Raut said that ruling dispositions have always come to Mumbai to meet the Thackerays in the run-up to Presidential elections. “We are ready for discussions. You get awesome food at Matoshri (the Thackeray residence). We still have not received any invite from Delhi,” Raut said, suggesting that there is little chance Uddhav will visit Delhi to discuss the issue.

