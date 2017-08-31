RSS outfit’s yatra to Ayodhya: To request Muslims for settlement of Ram temple dispute

“Hindu bhai agar Ayodhya mein Ram mandir nahin banayega to kya Pakistan me banayega? (If a Hindu doesn’t build a temple in Ayodhya, will he build it in Pakistan?),” said MRM leader, Khursheed Aghas. ( Representational image) “Hindu bhai agar Ayodhya mein Ram mandir nahin banayega to kya Pakistan me banayega? (If a Hindu doesn’t build a temple in Ayodhya, will he build it in Pakistan?),” said MRM leader, Khursheed Aghas. ( Representational image)

Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), an RSS-backed outfit, has decided to take out a march from Lucknow to Ayodhya on September 11 to appeal to Muslims for an amicable settlement of Ram temple-Babri Masjid dispute.

Nearly 100 leaders of MRM from across the state are likely to participate in the march on Lucknow-Faizabad National Highway. During the march, MRM workers will interact with local Muslims on the route to appeal to them to allow Hindus build the Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. They will also distribute pamphlets.

MRM UP-Uttarakhand convener Khursheed Agha said, “We will try to convince Muslims that Hindus could tell better about birth place of Ram just like we, the Muslims, could give better information about ‘Mecca Madina’.”

Agha further said that MRM would also tell Muslims about Supreme Court’s recent opinion regarding settlement of the issue and they will appeal to them to build a mosque in some other locality with Muslim population. He also said that MRM will inform the people of the community that idols had been found by ASI at the disputed site which proves there was a temple.

“Hindu bhai agar Ayodhya mein Ram mandir nahin banayega to kya Pakistan me banayega? (If a Hindu doesn’t build a temple in Ayodhya, will he build it in Pakistan?),” Agha said while speaking to The Indian Express.

Agha also said the march will be received by saints of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and local MRM Muslim workers in Ayodhya. “There would be a big gathering in Ayodhya on September 17,” he said, adding if this ‘padyatra’ concludes successfully, there will be more such ‘padyatras’ to Ayodhya from different places, including Varanasi, Rae Bareli, Mau and Azamgarh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News An out-of-box drive for Statue of Unity