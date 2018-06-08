RSS on Pranab Mukherjee’s morphed photo: Frustrated forces doing such dirty tricks to defame us

Pranab Mukherjee and Mohan Bhagwat at Hedgewar Residence in Nagpur. (Express Photo by Monica Chaturvedi) Pranab Mukherjee and Mohan Bhagwat at Hedgewar Residence in Nagpur. (Express Photo by Monica Chaturvedi)

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has lashed out at the forces circulating fake photos of Pranab Mukherjee standing with folded hands at its event in Nagpur. In an official statement released, the RSS said, “Some divisive political forces posted a morphed photo of former President Dr Pranab Mukherjee standing with folded hands during the recitation of Sangh Prarthana in Nagpur y’day. These frustrated forces are doing all such dirty tricks to defame RSS.”

Some divisive political forces posted a morphed photo of former President Dr Pranab Mukherjee standing with folded hands during recitation of Sangh Prarthana in Nagpur y’day. These frustrated forces are doing all such dirty tricks to defame RSS: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) pic.twitter.com/45J29jVEhZ — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2018

Earlier in the day, Sharmistha Mukherjee targeted the BJP and RSS for a viral photoshopped image of her father and former President Pranab Mukherjee doing the RSS’ salute along with its chief Mohan Bhagwat. Sharmistha, the president of the Delhi Congress women’s wing, alleged the right-wing organisations’ dirty tricks departments were at work in full swing. Her comments come a day after she warned her father that his visit to the RSS headquarters would fuel rumours and fake news.

Read | Sharmistha Mukherjee’s ‘told-you-so’ moment: Fake photo of Pranab Mukherjee at RSS event surfaces

“See, this is exactly what I was fearing & warned my father about. Not even few hours have passed, but BJP/RSS dirty tricks dept is at work in full swing!” Sharmistha tweeted last night.

Also read | LK Advani says Pranab Mukherjee’s visit to RSS headquarters a ‘significant event’ in India’s history

Mukherjee had on Thursday attended the valedictory function of the ‘Sangh Shiksha Varg’ where he said that any “attempt to define our nation through religion, dogma or intolerance will only fade our existence.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd