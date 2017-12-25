RSS office attack: Saffron outfits call for hartal

A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint by the RSS activists, police said. (File) A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint by the RSS activists, police said. (File)

The Sangh outfits have called for a dawn-to-dusk ‘hartal’ in Ettumanoor Municipal area in the district on Tuesday to protest the alleged attack on the RSS office in the town.

Sangh organisations have accused CPI(M) of burning the RSS office in the wee hours on Monday.

CPI(M), however, rejected the charges, saying the party has no role in it.

The left party also alleged that the RSS was deliberately trying to create trouble in the area.

A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint by the RSS activists, police said.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

Security has been tightened in the area following the incident, they said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App