RSS Muslim wing serves cow milk at Iftar, says it’s healthier than beef

Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), the Muslim wing of the RSS, on Wednesday said it is serving cow milk at Iftar during the ongoing Ramzan considering the “health benefits it has over beef”. Manch’s co-convenor SK Muddin said cow milk has multiple benefits over beef whose “unhealthy and harmful” effects of were “endorsed” even by Muslim scriptures.

Muddin, MRM’s Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh incharge, said they served cow milk to fasting Muslims in Betul and Jabalpur districts in the last two days and the response they got was “highly encouraging”. He said cow milk is being served to Muslims after Roza Iftars. “We have plans to serve milk in each district of Madhya Pradesh during the Ramzan,” he added.

MRM is also serving cow milk to the fasting Muslims in Uttar Pradesh, he said. “Our initiative to serve cow milk is getting a good response from among the Muslims who are observing fast during Ramzan,” he told reporters. Cow milk digests easily and that is why it is given to the infants too, he said. “But cow meat is very unhealthy and harmful to the body. The Hadith (sayings of Prophet Muhammad) too says cow meat is very unhealthy and harmful,” he contended.

