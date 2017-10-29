RSS mouthpiece offices open in Lucknow: Congress leaders’ temple visits a drama for votes, says Krishna Gopal

RSS Sah-Sarkaryawah Krishna Gopal RSS Sah-Sarkaryawah Krishna Gopal

WITHOUT NAMING Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, RSS Sah-Sarkaryawah Krishna Gopal on Saturday said that visits made by “Congress leaders” to temples was a drama and a ploy to seek votes by following the policy of “appeasement”.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Lucknow bureau office of RSS mouthpieces Panchjanya and Organiser. The event was also attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“When Congress had lost the last Lok Sabha elections, it had asked Anthony (A K Antony) to probe the reasons behind the party’s defeat… After probe, it was said that Congress’ policy of appeasement, favouring minorities, was one of the reasons why it was resented by the majority of the population…,” Gopal said.

He added that Panchjanya has been saying the same thing for 70 years, that “using appeasement to get votes of any one community was not justified”. Now, the entire country is saying that appeasement policy is not justified, he claimed.

“Anthony sahab is saying this now… and now they are realising it. Now, they too try to visit temples to pay obeisance… this is also appeasement… because they are not going with spirit… they lack shradhha, faith and regard… Kisi bhi prakar se kisi ka vote hasil ho jaye… yeh nautanki hai, dikhawa hai… yeh theek nahi hai,” said Gopal.

He added: “…Panchjanya had written on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue… it was said that lord Ram was symbol of shradhha, faith and regard in the country for thousands of years, lord Ram was in the hearts of the people and this could not be denied… there should be a temple (in Ayodhya) and this was not against anyone… but people had then ignored it…”

“Today, no one in the world could dare to say that temple will not be built there… no one could say that,” Gopal said.

He added that some people had suggested to a park, monument, memorial, library or washroom be built at the site. “Ab nahi bolte… kyun… us samay satya unko dikhta nahi tha (Now, they don’t say so… because… at that time they could not see the truth),” he added.

“Unfortunately, the era of good analysts and ideologists like Lokmanya Tilak and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is over in the Congress… Those leaders had understood the nationalist philosophy while they were in politics. People must read the letter that Patel had written before his death to Jawaharlal Nehru, in which he had stated that China was moving in, there was a threat in Tibet, missionaries were operating in Northeast, leftists were rising and several such issues that needed to be discussed… Patel had asked Nehru to hold a meeting in this regard. The meeting was not held and Sardar Patel passed away,” said Gopal.

Adityanath, while speaking on the occasion, said: “Those who described the basic traditions of India as communal and created vicious atmosphere against great personalities and Indian culture… and those who never recognised India as one nation, they dream to rule over the country.”

“On one hand, there are people who call themselves progressive and wish to see India divided, those who leave no opportunity to attack Indian democracy at any platform, those who consider India a piece of land and attack the country in the name of secularism. On the other hand, Panchjanya is leading an ideology that could be seen in thoughts of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who had said that India was not a piece of land but jeeta jaagta rashtra purush,” he added.

