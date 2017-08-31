RSS most misunderstood organisation: Harsh Vardhan

Science and Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan (Source: Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/File) Science and Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan (Source: Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/File)

Noting that the RSS is the “most misunderstood organisation in this world”, Science and Technology, Environment and Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan said that Swayamsevaks are extremely honest and committed people. He was speaking at the launch of Indus Scrolls, a website dedicated to Hinduism, in Delhi today. “The most misunderstood organisation in this world is RSS. Most of the people who talk against it or talk about in their own way, in their own language, try to give so many theories about RSS…as a Swayamsevak for 48 years I know that how sincere and how committed and how honest and how dedicated the RSS and its Swayamsevaks are for protecting and preserving the sanctity of Hinduism,” said the minister.

Veteran Pracharaks J Nandakumar, the convenor of RSS-affiliate think tank Prajna Pravah, and A Jayakumar, secretary general of RSS-affiliate Vijnana Bharti, were present on the occasion. The minister also mentioned the Supreme Court observation that “Hinduism is a way of living”, and said that the Hinduism is “synonym of humanism”.

He recalled an early 20th century book that talked about the glory of ancient India, a period when India “had surgical instruments” which could divide “a hair with finest precision into two”. The book describes “how we used to perform plastic surgery,” he added. “From 1st-17th century we had a GDP of 25-32 per cent, the highest in the world. Only China was sometimes close to us.

