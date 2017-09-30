RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: Illegal Bangladeshi migrants already a problem, now Rohingyas have infiltrated into India

Addressing a crowd on Vijay Dashami, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hailed the government’s efforts at tackling cross-border infiltration and terror funding issue in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo) Addressing a crowd on Vijay Dashami, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hailed the government’s efforts at tackling cross-border infiltration and terror funding issue in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday took a dim view of Rohingya refugees’ influx into India saying that any decision on them should be taken while keeping the threat to national security in mind. “We have been facing problem of illegal Bangladeshi migrants and now Rohingyas have infiltrated into our country,” the RSS chief said in Nagpur while addressing the crowd which had gathered to take part in Vijay Dashami festivities. “Wo wahan se yahan kyun aaye hain? Wahan kyun nahi reh sake? (Why has the Rohingya populace come here from Myanmar, why can’t they stay there?)” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Bhagwat also hailed the government’s efforts at tackling cross-border infiltration and terror funding issue in Jammu and Kashmir. “Provocative actions and propaganda of separatists is been effectively controlled by curbing their illegal financial source,” he said. “Determination with which terrorist infiltration and firing from across the border is being dealt with is appreciated.”

Praising the Narendra Modi-led government for its diplomatic resolution of Doklam issue, Bhagwat said the country’s determined stand was visible to all. “Just see how bravely and with determination, we protected nation in Doklam without compromising pride,” he said

Speaking about the refugee problem in Jammu and Kashmir, the RSS chief said it was yet to be resolved. “Problems of permanent residents of the state who migrated from Pakistan occupied J&K in 1947 is still present,” he said, adding that the “problems of the people who were displaced from the Kashmir valley in 1990 are remaining as it is.”

Protection of cows also figured in his speech, where he sought to focus on the issue of cross-border smuggling. “Issue like cross-border smuggling of cow continues to be the matter of concern,” the RSS chief said. “For progress of small farmer, rearing of cow is must. Protecting cow and cow based agriculture is directed by Constitution.” In the past, when Bhagwat was questioned on the violence being perpetrated in the name of cows, he said those who revere cows do not resort to violence even if their sentiments are deeply hurt.

The RSS chief also raised the issue of constitutional amendments. “Necessary Constitutional amendments will have to be made and old provisions will have to be changed in J&K. Only when constitutional amendments are done, can residents of J&K can be completely assimilated with rest of Bharat.”

Targeting Kerala and West Bengal state governments for not doing enough to control ‘jihadist forces’, Mohan Bhagwat said the respective state government’s are not fulfilling their duty. “You know situation in Kerala and Bengal. Jihadi forces active there. Although people are resisting, state governments are not fulfilling duty,” he said. Bhagwat had recently visited West Bengal.

