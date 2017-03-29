RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says he is not in race to become President

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat said: “I am not in the race for the President.” RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat said: “I am not in the race for the President.”

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhawat put to bed the speculation surrounding the upcoming presidential election, saying that he is not in contention for the country’s top post. “The news about I being a nominee for the upcoming Presidential elections is not true. The report that the media is running is entertainment news,” he said.

On Wednesday, at a felicitation ceremony in Rajwada Palace, the RSS Sarsanghchalak said: “When we joined the Sangh, we closed doors for all other

possibilities. We work only for the Sangh and the society, and my name would not come up for the President’s post. And even if my name is proposed, I will not accept it,” he said.

Earlier, the Shiv Sena, BJP’s ally at Centre, backed Bhagwat’s name for President . Sena MP and sporkesperson Sanjay Raut said Bhagwat must be be made President if India has to be made a “Hindu Rashtra”. “It is the highest post in the country. Somebody with a clean image should occupy it. We have heard Mohan Bhagwat’s name is being discussed for President. If India has to be made a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, Bhagwat will be a good choice for President. But the decision (to support his candidature) will be taken by Uddhavji,” Raut had said.

The Presidential election will be held later this year. After its historic win in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is comfortably placed to push someone of its choice for President. Sena, which voted against the BJP’s choice in the past, extending support to the BJP in this election is being seen as the party returning the favour to the saffron outfit for giving up the Mayor post in Mumbai.

