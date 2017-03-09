Mohan Bhagwat awarded honorary Doctor of Science degree

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Express archive photo) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Express archive photo)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was on Thursday conferred honorary degree of Doctor of Science (DSc) by the city-based Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University.

Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao awarded the degree to Bhagwat, a veterinary doctor by training, at the convocation of the varsity.

He was conferred the degree for his contribution in the field of veterinary sciences and social work.

“I left working for myself long back. Whatever hard work I do is for the benefit of society and the country,” said Bhagwat, an alumni of the varsity, after accepting the honour.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Director General of Indian Council of Agricultural Research Trilochan Mohapatra were also present on the occasion.

The RSS chief said agriculture and various businesses in the country are dependent on animal husbandry and livestocks.

“However, this sector has been long neglected, but now gradually we are realising its importance,” he said.

Going forward, new research and innovation would be conducted in this sector for which the government should make available required resources, Bhagwat added.

Fadnavis praised the university and said, “It is a proud moment for them to confer this degree to the head of the nation’s biggest social organisation.”