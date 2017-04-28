RSS members intervene to get Dalits back home, no breakthrough

RASHTRIYA Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionaries met Dalits of Malanpur village in Ranpur taluka of Botad district and leaders of other castes of the same village in an attempt to placate the Dalits to return home, even as another round of talks between the two sides remained inconclusive on Wednesday evening. Swayamsevaks of RSS from Ranpur and nearby town Dhandhuka met with leaders of the Dalits on Thursday at the latter’s camp outside the office of Ranpur malatdar. As many as 18 Dalit families had left their homes last Friday after allegedly facing social and economic boycott from the upper-case Koli community in Malanpur.

The dispute had started at a religious event in the village on April 18 and police had booked seven men of the village after one of the Dalits filed a police complaint against members of the Koli community accusing them of atrocities. The seven were arrested and subsequently, jailed while police were deployed in the village. But, hours after the police deployment was withdrawn, the Dalits fled their homes and set up a camp outside the malatdar office in Ranpur. The RSS workers also met with leaders of the Koli community which dominates Malanpur. But there was no immediate end to the impasse.

“Our swayamsevaks met with leaders of both the sides and tried to help resolve the issue. They were to meet them again and I am waiting for latest report,” said Manharsih Zala, karyavah for Surendranagar prant of RSS. Meanwhile, third round of direct talks between the two sides which took place late on Wednesday in Malanpur village remained inconclusive. Bhima Zapadiya, a Koli leader from Malanpur and Natubhai Contractor, a Dalit from Ranpur town took elders of the protesting Dalit families to Malanpur and arranged their meeting with villagers in public. The villagers publicly apologised to the Dalits for the alleged incident of discrimination.

“However, a written assurance was sought from Zapadiya that nobody in the village will boycott the Dalits,” said Lavji Chavda, one of the elders of the Dalit families. On the other hand, Zapadiya said the Dalits’ insistence on a written assurance was proving to be the bone of contention.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now