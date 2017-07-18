RSS meet in Jammu starts today

The RSS’s three-day prant pracharak meeting will start on Tuesday and almost all 200 expected delegates have arrived. Some of them will reach on Tuesday. There would not be any resolutions passed and this meeting is basically to assess the attendance of swayamsewaks in the Sangh Shiksha Varg (OTC in general parlance) and to formulate the yearlong tour programs of national leaders of the RSS.

The RSS’s national executive member Indresh Kumar who is one of the key persons involved in Jammu and Kashmir strategy of the RSS told The Indian Express: “This meeting is to discuss purely organisational work of the RSS. In this annual meeting no resolutions are passed.”

Mostly, the RSS passes resolutions in its annual Akhil Bhartiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) which is held every March and sometimes in its Akhil Bhartiya Karmakari Mandal (ABKM) which is held every year near Deepawali. This meeting which is held every year in July after completion of annual Sangh Shiksha Varg is called as July Baithak in RSS and only around 200 delegates are allowed which are Prant Pracharaks (state-level pracharaks), kshetra pracharaks (regional level pracharaks) and central leadership besides some selected pracharaks working in frontal organisations. The ABPS has around 1,500 delegates representing every district of the country and ABKM has around 450 delegates.

Ved Mandir, where the meeting is organised and delegates are staying, has tight security considering the fact that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat enjoys Z-plus security. While the main July meeting starts tomorrow and will be concluded on July 20, central leaders of the RSS, including Bhagwat, and sarkaryawah Bhaiyaji Joshi have arrived three days back.

