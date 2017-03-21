RSS may come out with ‘win South’ blueprint

BJP President Amit Shah(Source: PTI) BJP President Amit Shah(Source: PTI)

The three-day meet of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Coimbatore, ending Tuesday, is likely to come out with a roadmap to gain ground in the southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Gaining the confidence of people, electorally, in both the states would be the biggest achievement of the Sangh, a senior RSS leader from Kerala told The Indian Express.

BJP president Amit Shah is likely to address the meet on Tuesday after the party’s victorious run in north Indian states. Shah, who reached Coimbatore on Monday, took part in the meetings, attended by senior most Sangh leaders, including Mohan Bhagwat, Pravin Togadia and Suresh Joshi. RSS leaders said that Coimbatore as the meeting venue plays a significant role in the outfit’s plan as this Tamil Nadu city, bordering Kerala, has a significant presence of the RSS compared to any other pockets in south India.

Another reason for choosing Coimbatore was to garner votes of majority Gounders, an OBC community that largely campaigned for the BJP in 2014 Lok Sabha elections in the western Tamil Nadu. “The BJP failed to retain the support of Gounders after the 2014 polls. Retaining and strengthening the support of Gounder and Nadar communities may be crucial for the BJP and RSS in Tamil Nadu,” said a senior RSS leader.

Though the RSS meeting is being held in a secretive manner with entry restricted for non-delegates and mediapersons, one of the many resolutions passed includes a statement against the Left Front government in Kerala and the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal for “officially sponsoring attacks on RSS and Sangh cadres”. The resolution alleges that Muslim-Jihadi groups are targeting Hindu leaders in Bengal with the help of Trinamool Congress government. The meeting also decided to approach courts to probe several murder cases.

