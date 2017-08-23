RSS leaders praise PM Narendra Modi, hail end of ‘old secularism’

Express photo by Vishal Srivastav Express photo by Vishal Srivastav

Welcoming the Supreme Court judgment on instant triple talaq and giving credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development, RSS leaders on Tuesday called it the beginning of a new era, and the end of “old secularism”. Veteran pracharak and RSS national executive committee member J Nandakumar tweeted, “NaMo raised the 3ple Talaq issue not only during political campaigns even in Independence day Address.”

Addressing the media in Delhi, another national executive committee member, Indresh Kumar, said that today is the “most significant day for women in Indian history”. He said, “Between 8 crore and 9 crore Indian women, who follow Islam, were facing a huge social problem of triple talaq. They were tortured in the name of religion. Even God disliked it — God himself termed it a crime. The SC has freed these women from torture and injustice.”

Kumar said that “fundamentalists who wrongly interpreted the Quran” have now been “silenced”. He said, “Muslims have now realised that for the sake of politics and religion some leaders took them even away from the Quran.” ENS

