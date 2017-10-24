RSS leader’s murder: Punjab Governor meets Ravindra Gosain’s family

PUNJAB GOVERNOR V P Singh Badnore met the family of slain RSS leader Ravindra Gosain at their residence in Ludhiana

on Monday. He assured the family that the case would be solved soon. Badnore also asked for a progress report in the case from the Ludhiana police.

He was accompanied by Vineet Joshi, chairman, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Ludhiana deputy commissioner Pardeep Aggarwal and BJP district president Ravinder Arora. Gosain was shot dead outside his residence by two bike-borne miscreants on October 17.

