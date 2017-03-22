RSS leader’s murder: Karnataka HC sets aside NIA probe

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday set aside an order of the Ministry of Home Affairs that allowed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over a case of an RSS leader’s murder in Bengaluru. RSS secretary R Rudresh, 37, was hacked to death on Kamaraj Road in the heart of Bengaluru by two motorcycle-borne men on the morning of October 16, 2016. The home ministry’s move to allow the NIA to investigate the case was challenged by Asim Shariff, a leader of the outfit Popular Front of India, and four others who were arrested before him. Charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were slapped against them by Bengaluru police.

The accused five argued that the Union home ministry had not followed procedures and bypassed the state of Karnataka to order an NIA investigation. The home ministry contended that it enjoyed powers to issue orders suo motu for takeover of a case in which the UAPA is invoked. On Tuesday, Justice John Michael Cunha set aside the ministry’s order. Later, the court said that neither the NIA, nor the Bengaluru police, would conduct any investigation as the home ministry had sought time to challenge the court’s directive and so the order would be in suspension.

Shariff had also challenged the decision of the police to invoke the UAPA, saying the force had found nothing to link the case to terrorism. The UAPA is generally invoked in terrorism related cases. Rudresh was hacked to death after an RSS route march in the communally sensitive neighbourhood of Shivajinagar. Based on CCTV leads, the Bengaluru police on October 27 arrested Mohammed Sadiq, Mohammed Mujibulla, Wasim Ahmed and Irfan Pasha, all Shivajinagar residents. After questioning the four men, the police arrested Shariff. In November 2016, shortly after the arrest of Shariff, Bengaluru police invoked the UAPA.

In December that year, amid growing demands from the BJP in Karnataka, the home ministry directed the NIA to take over the case. Last month, the NIA went before a trial court to seek the custody of Shariff but he filed a plea in the high court, questioning the NIA’s involvement and the invoking of the UAPA. The NIA said Shariff and the others were linked to members of terror groups such as the Indian Mujahideen and the Al Ummah. The NIA also argued that it needed to question the PFI leader and the others under the UAPA to establish whether the murders of many right-wing leaders in south India over the last few years were linked.

