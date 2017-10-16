RSS leader’s legs hacked, role of CPM duo suspected

An RSS leader was critically injured in an attack allegedly by CPI(M) activists in Kannur on Sunday evening. Police said RSS mandal karyavahak Nidhish (32) was attacked with sharp weapons by two persons near Muzhuppilan-gadu beach in Kannur.

Nidhish was angling from a bridge at the beach when two alleged CPI(M) workers, hacked his legs. He was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. “Although injuries are serious, he is out of danger,’’ said a police source.

Police said Nidhish has identified two local CPI(M) workers as the attackers. The immediate provocation for the attack is not known. The region hasn’t reported any tension in the recent days. The attack on the RSS leader has happened at a time BJP is conducting its Jan Raksha Yatra against CPI(M) violence. The two-week yatra would end in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Five days back, crude bombs were hurled at an RSS office at Panoor in Kannur. Besides, a CPI(M) procession was attacked allegedly by RSS near Panoor last week. Five CPI(M) workers and four cops were injured when a bomb was hurled at the

procession.

