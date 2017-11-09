RSS leaders’ killings: Father says jailed gangster son being framed, police say enough evidence

Parents of a gangster lodged in Nabha jail, who has now been accused of supplying weapons to an ISI-backed gang to carry out targeted killings in Punjab, have claimed that their son, Dharmender alias Guggni (30), is being “framed” by police because of the family’s “political affiliations”.

Guggni’s father, Balwant Singh (70), said that Guggni was being being ‘framed’ because the family is staunch Akali Dal supporter. “I met him a few days back in Nabha jail. I had gone there to give him some clothes. He is being falsely implicated because the police has failed to reach the real culprits. Also, since we are Akali Dal supporters, he is being targeted now when Congress government is here. Police should base this on evidence and give us enough proof that my son did this from jail. They should tell how sitting in jail he contacted Pakistan-based ISI. Why is the evidence are not being made public? Has any phone been recovered from him?”

Guggni’s wife is settled in the US, and the couple has a seven years old daughter. Guggni is elder son of Balwant Singh from his second marriage. His younger brother Manjinder Singh and two step-brothers are abroad.

Guggni was earlier booked in three murder cases, including that of a Congress sarpanch Ravi Khwajke in February 2016, which he allegedly plotted from jail. Khwajke was shot dead at a marriage palace in Ludhiana in February 2016 and eight people were booked for murder.

In 2011, he was booked for the murder of Surinder Singh alias Shinda, who died in clash between Guggni and Ravi Khwajke’s brother Sandeep.

“Guggni feared that Ravi Khwajke will get him murdered to take revenge for the attack on his brother, Sandeep. So he planned Ravi’s murder before Ravi could get him killed,” said a police source.

Then in 2013, Guggni also allegedly murdered an advocate, Amanpreet Singh, in Mohali and was arrested thereafter. The lawyer was murdered after a dispute over parking.

He is currently lodged in high security Nabha jail after being shifted there from Ludhiana Central Jail. His father still runs the fuel filling station which earlier Guggni managed. When pastor was murdered, then also police interrogated him but reached nowhere. Now, when real culprits are nowhere in reach, they are putting these killings on Guggni just to settle old scores,” the father claimed.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner R N Dhoke, meanwhile, said that “it is based on enough proof that Guggni’s involvement has been found in supplying weapons to killers supporters by ISI”.

“Intelligence wing has studied all the proofs and it is only after enough evidence that he has been named. Those evidences cannot be revealed as of now,” said Dhoke.

