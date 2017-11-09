RSS leaders’ killings: Before believing police probe, victims’ kin say they want to confront suspects

RSS leader Ravinder Gosain’s family at their residence in Ludhiana Wednesday. (Expres photo: Gurmeet Singh) RSS leader Ravinder Gosain’s family at their residence in Ludhiana Wednesday. (Expres photo: Gurmeet Singh)

Even as Chief Minister Amarinder Singh claimed that the recent targeted killings in Punjab, including those of RSS leaders, have been solved, the families of the victims Wednesday said they will not be convinced that police have caught the real culprits till they get to see the suspects’ faces and meet them.

Christian community leader Albert Dua in Ludhiana also demanded extra security for churches arguing that if ISI is really involved in the killings, then even now they are not safe and can be targeted again in coming days.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Deepak, son of RSS leader Ravindra Gosain, said, “We cannot believe that they are the real culprits till we do not meet them and see their faces. I have requested commissioner of police, Ludhiana, to arrange our meeting with them. My wife and brother did not see the face of the killers but they do identify their body language and body structure. So we want to meet them. Till then it will be doubtful if they are the same persons.”

Rakesh Sharma, brother-in-law of the slain Hindu Takht leader Amit Sharma, said, “He has left behind his wife, mother and a widow sister. There is a small seven-year-old son who still asks for his father. We just want to meet them once and ask why they did this? Why they targeted a man who already had no father and now has three widows at home. We are still unclear over the exact motive behind the killings.”

Parmila Devi, wife of Shiv Sena leader Durga Prasad Gupta who got a government job after his husband’s murder, almost choked while speaking to The Indian Express and said, “My two-year-old son asks me that what sin did his father commit that he was snatched from him like this. I would just like to see the faces of those killers once and ask them that why they took away the father of my three small children. I am struggling alone to raise them now. We were associated with the Shiv Sena, but is that a crime in this country?”

Alisha, son of the slain church pastor Sultan Masih, said, “I am still not convinced with the theory provided by police and CM. We are still unclear over what was the exact motive of the killers and why they chose my father for it. We want to see their faces, meet them and even talk to them on why they did this.”

Meanwhile, family of RSS leader Jagdish Gagneja was not available for comments when The Indian Express visited them in Jalandhar. The family of father-son duo who were shot dead and were Dera Sacha Sauda followers was also unavailable for comments.

R N Dhoke, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police, said that it will be decided later if the victims’ families can meet the suspects or not.

