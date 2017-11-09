RSS leaders’ killings: Accused’s family awaited his return for marriage, got news of his arrest

Taljit Singh alias Jimmy Singh was arrested by Punjab Police in connection with the killing of RSS leader Jagdish Gagneja. (Representational photo) Taljit Singh alias Jimmy Singh was arrested by Punjab Police in connection with the killing of RSS leader Jagdish Gagneja. (Representational photo)

Manjit Kaur, 52, has not been in a state to leave her bed ever since she heard about her eldest son, Taljit Singh alias Jimmy Singh, being arrested by Punjab Police in connection with the killings of RSS leader Jagdish Gagneja and some other high profile people. Her husband, Mohinder Singh, struggles to say much about the news, but adds that he has left everything to “waheguru”.

“We had planned to get him married once he reached home, but bad luck landed him in police custody,” he said. Mohinder, who met him in police custody at Wagahprana near Moga in Punjab, on Monday, added: “He told me that he has done nothing wrong.”

But Punjab Police claims that Jimmy was sending money to terrorists from the UK. His cousin, Tirlok Singh, says that Jimmy sent liberal donations to gurdwaras and poor people in Gadigarh and surrounding areas.

“He had sent me Rs 20,000 for a gurdwara at Girdergalian in the area an year ago…six months later, he had asked me to get two water connections for Gujjars in the village….Since the family had a humble background until he went to UK, Taljit was always prepared to help people in need,” said Tirlok.

Calling him a very kind-hearted person, his father, Mohinder Singh, added that “a fortnight ago, he had called me to give Rs 10,000 for treatment to a girl whose both the kidneys had failed….On his request, I had gone to the girl’s house in Upper Gadigarh for handing over the money”.

Mohinder Singh and his two brothers, Nain Singh and Darshan Singh, live separately at village Rohi. Their father, Dewan Singh, along with his two brothers and their families were allotted agricultural land there by the state government after they migrated to Jammu & Kashmir from Pakistan occupied Kashmir during in 1947.

Since the land was a kandi area, the families of all the three brothers lived in poverty. Their economic condition changed only after they started a transport business and sold off some of their land.

