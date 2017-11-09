Police identify shooter in Punjab RSS leaders’ killings

Ravinder Gosain, 58, was the mukhya shikshak of RSS’s Mohan shakha for many years. He was also mandal pradhan of a local BJP unit. (file photo) Ravinder Gosain, 58, was the mukhya shikshak of RSS’s Mohan shakha for many years. He was also mandal pradhan of a local BJP unit. (file photo)

Punjab Police on Wednesday identified the shooter in the targeted killings, including of RSS leaders Brigadier Jagdish Gagneja and Ravinder Gosain, as Ramandeep Singh alias Raman Canadian.

Ramandeep was produced in Baghapurana court on Wednesday and remanded in seven days’ police custody.

“Ramadeep (28), a resident of Chuharwal, police station-Maherban, Ludhiana, has confessed to his involvement in the seven killings and targeted attacks that rocked the state since January 2016. Besides the murders of Gagneja and Gosain, who were shot dead in August 2016 and October 2017 respectively, the accused confessed to his involvement in the Amit Sharma murder case of February 2016, February 2017 Khanna killings of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Satpal Kumar and his son and the July 2017 Ludhiana killing of Christian Pastor Sultan Masih,” a police spokesperson said in a release issued on Wednesday.

The police said Ramandeep “selected the targets and carried out the killings at the behest of his ISI handlers and some leaders of the Khalistan Liberation Force who have taken refuge in Pakistan, with the intent of creating communal disturbances and destabilising the state”.

DGP Suresh Arora said, “Ramandeep made several other sensational disclosures. We have got several leads.”

Police sources said there was an Italy link that has also come up in the probe. “The name of a pro-Khalistan sympathiser based in Italy has come up during the interrogation of the accused. We are probing the leads further,” a senior police officer said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App