RSS leader says time ripe to construct Ram temple in Ayodhya

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s mediation offer to settle the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, a senior Telangana RSS functionary today said time is now “ripe” to construct temple of Lord Ram. Telangana RSS General Secretary E Chandrashekhar said resolving the dispute and constructing the temple will “definitely help in nation building in a big way.”

The Supreme Court on Tuesday suggested an out-of-court settlement of the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute, saying an amicable settlement of the festering issue was a better course than on insisting on judicial pronouncement.

Welcoming the apex court’s suggestion, Chandrashekhar told reporters that “We wish that Ram Mandir should be built this time. We feel consensus can be definitely built on this. There is a perceptible change in their (Muslim community) stand that a temple should be built in honour of Lord Ram by respecting the sentiments of majority community.”

He said some solution should be found as per Constitution and the Ayodhya issue should not be allowed to be delayed further. “If we resolve this issue right now and build a Ram temple there, it will definitely help in nation building in a big way and many things will be sorted out in this nation. And right now the time is ripe. Across Ayodhya itself, Muslims leaders have also supported for Ram Mandir,” he added.

Explaining the Sangh’s stand on the issue, he said that besides the out-of-court settlement, RSS will also support any solution inside court (a legal verdict) or also legislation. “Let us try to solve this issue. It can be sorted out. If it is through outside court we are ok…through Supreme Court we are ok or otherwise through legislation also it can happen and that is the responsibility of the government to resolve the issue in whatever way,” the RSS leader said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now