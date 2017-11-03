NIA likely to probe RSS leader Ravinder Gosain killing

Slain RSS leader Ravinder Gosain Slain RSS leader Ravinder Gosain

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to probe the killing of an RSS leader in Punjab following a recommendation by the state government, a Home Ministry official said.

The home ministry is examining the recommendation of the Punjab government for an NIA investigation into the killing of RSS leader Ravinder Gosain in Ludhiana last month and a decision on it will be taken soon. The investigation is expected to be given to the NIA, the official said.

Gosain was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Ludhiana on October 17.

