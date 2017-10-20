RSS leader Ravinder Gosain murder case transferred to NIA

Slain RSS leader Ravinder Gosain Slain RSS leader Ravinder Gosain

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said the murder case of slain Rashtriya Swayam Sangh (RSS) leader Ravinder Gosain has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), PTI has reported. He added the step was taken by the Punjab government following a request by an RSS delegation that met him.

CM Amarinder Singh announced a Rs 5 lakh compensation for the deceased’s family and a government job for one of his progeny. Gosain lost his wife to cancer some years ago and is survived by four children.

On Tuesday, Gosain, who was the mukhya shikshak of Mohan shakha of the RSS, was shot by two assailants on a motorbike outside his residence in Ludhiana’s Gagandeep colony.

Several politicians, including Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Lok Insaaf Party MLA Simarjit Singh Bains, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, former SAD minister Hira Singh Gabria and former SAD MLA Ranjit Singh Dhillon, visited the family of Gosain on Wednesday. While Khaira and Bains slammed the Congress government for failing to trace the culprits, Bittu assured the family that the case will be solved soon.

While speaking to The Indian Express, the son of the victim, Deepak Kumar, said, “Khaira and Bains came to express their condolences. They enquired about the incident and expressed sympathy. They slammed the current government for failing to trace culprits in the daylight murder. Bittu has assured us that police is putting in everything possible to identify and nab the culprits.”

with PTI inputs

