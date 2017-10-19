RSS leader murder: Two cops suspended for not pursuing bike theft complaint

An abandoned yellow Honda bike was recovered from the Ludhiana-Jalandhar highway on Wednesday An abandoned yellow Honda bike was recovered from the Ludhiana-Jalandhar highway on Wednesday

A day after the bike allegedly used in the murder of RSS leader Ravindra Gosain was found abandoned on the Ludhiana-Jalandhar highway, two head constables were suspended for failing to act on a bike theft complaint for the same vehicle. The owner of the bike, Rohit Pal, had registered a complaint at Ludhiana’s Miller Ganj police check post, but no FIR was filed. The bike is registered in the name of Krishan Kumar, who had sold it to Rohit Pal of Lohara.

Division number two police station SHO Inspector Ashok Kumar confirmed that head constables Deep Chand and Balraj were suspended and transferred to Police Lines. He added that they were both on duty on October 10 as the chowki in-charge Sukhdev Singh had gone to High Court in Chandigarh for a hearing. “They registered the complaint but never informed the chowki in-charge that a complaint was given. As a result it was never forwarded to division number two police station for registration of FIR. They adopted a negligent approach thinking that bike will be recovered and there is no need at all to register an FIR,” the SHO said.

Meanwhile, Miller Ganj check post in-charge Sukhdev Singh claimed he was never informed of the complaint. “They spoke up only yesterday after we were told to produce records of recent bike theft cases to probe the murder case,” he claimed.

An FIR for bike theft has now been registered following the murder and recovery of the bike.

RSS leader Ravinder Gosain was shot dead on Tuesday by two masked assailants on a motorbike outside his residence in Gagandeep colony of Ludhiana.

