RSS leader murder case: Punjab govt hands over probe to NIA

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published:October 21, 2017 4:34 am
The Punjab government Thursday decided to hand over the case of murder of Ludhiana RSS leader Ravinder Gosain to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh issued the orders to this effect while announcing Rs 5 lakh compensation for the family and a government job, according to the educational qualifications, for one of the four children of the deceased. Gosain had lost his wife to cancer some years ago and is survived by four children.

Orders for the NIA probe were issued by the CM on a request by a RSS delegation that met him at his residence on Thursday.

Investigations so far in similar incidents in the past suggest that the handlers of the assailants were operating from foreign soil, said a state government spokesperson, adding that Amarinder felt that with the NIA stepping in, it would lead to better coordination between the central agencies and the Punjab police.

