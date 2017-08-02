Cow dung can be used to make bunkers: RSS leader Indresh Kumar

Talking about the beef export from the country, he claimed that the numbers have significantly dropped. Talking about the beef export from the country, he claimed that the numbers have significantly dropped.

RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Wednesday equated cow meat to poison and claimed that its urine has medicinal powers and that the cow dung can be used to make bunkers. Calling cow as “mother of humanity,” the leader said no religion allowed its killing.

“90 per cent of the world’s population depends on cow milk and that is why it is called mother of humanity. Cow keeps poisonous things to itself and gives milk and gobar (cow dung),” he claimed. “Dung can also be used for making bunkers. It is also used as cement by common man for making houses. It’s urine has medicinal properties which treat diseases like cancer,” he added.

He also said that cow meat was poison. When asked if he was suggesting that cow meat should not be eaten, Kumar said, “Tobacco is also called poison and this warning is written on packets. We are not forcing anybody. We are just telling the truth. Therefore, telling the truth is not prohibiting anybody.”

Talking about the beef export from the country, he claimed that the numbers have significantly dropped. “As far as beef export is concerned, you (media) can take government figures which say beef export has reduced,” the RSS leader said.

Indresh Kumar made these comments in Chandigarh where he was attending an event organised by the Forum for Awareness of National Security Mohd Faiz Khan, who had started ‘Gau Seva Sadbhavana padayatra’ from Leh to Kanyakumari in June to generate awareness about cow protection, cow rearing, medicinal qualities of milk, ghee etc was also present at the event.

(With inputs from PTI)

