RSS leader Indresh Kumar asks Muslims to ‘give up gosht’

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia, protesting against the presence of RSS leader Indresh Kumar at an iftaar party organised by the RSS’s Muslim wing at the university, clashed with police on Monday evening.

Even as students, who were protesting outside Gate No. 7 of the varsity, alleged they were beaten up and detained, Kumar, speaking at the event, appealed to all Indian Muslims not to have “gosht” as it was a “beemari”, and urged them to include cow milk in their sherbet.

The iftaar party, organised by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), was set to see varsity vice-chancellor Talat Ahmad share the stage with Kumar. However, Ahmad gave the event a miss. Speaking to reporters inside the university sports complex, where the party was organised, Kumar said the MRM had made three primary appeals to the Muslims of India.

“First, during Ramzan, they should plant trees in their localities, lanes, mosques and dargahs so that pollution can be tackled and the environment can be protected. Second, they should keep Tulsi plant in their homes, because it’s called Rehan (Jannat ki Jhaad) in Arabian and isse jannat naseeb hogi,” he said.

Third, Kumar said that the Prophet and his heirs did not consume meat. “Meat is a disease… Milk is the cure.”

According to their advice, he said, whoever sacrifices animals and consumes them is eating poison.”

Addressing a crowd, Kumar also said Indian Muslims should “struggle to make Islam beautiful, not unattractive”.

