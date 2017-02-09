RSS leader arrested for murder of convert

Madathil Narayanan, 47, is an RSS pracharak and saha karyavahak of the organisation in Tirur taluk. Photo for representational purpose. Madathil Narayanan, 47, is an RSS pracharak and saha karyavahak of the organisation in Tirur taluk. Photo for representational purpose.

An RSS leader has been arrested in Kerala’s Malappuram district in connection with the murder of an upper-caste Hindu man months after he converted to Islam. Madathil Narayanan, 47, is an RSS pracharak and saha karyavahak of the organisation in Tirur taluk. Earlier, 14 other workers of BJP or RSS have been arrested in connection with the murder of P Faizal, a native of Tirur.

Police have identified Narayanan as the key conspirator in the murder of Faizal, who was hacked to death on November 19, a day before he was to return to Gulf where he was employed. Faizal, an upper caste Hindu Nair, had converted to Islam a few months before he was murdered.

Police said Narayanan was also an accused in the murder of a priest Ayyappan after he converted to Islam in 1998. A trial court had acquitted Narayanan and five others, but the high court sentenced them to life imprisonment. But on July 20 last year, the Supreme Court acquitted all the accused. Narayanan allegedly plotted Faizal’s murder four months after the apex court order set him free.