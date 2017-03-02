RSS leader announces Rs 1 crore bounty on Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s head

Ujjain Sah Prachar Pramukh Kundan Chandrawat (ANI photo) Ujjain Sah Prachar Pramukh Kundan Chandrawat (ANI photo)

Holding Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan responsible for the alleged murders of RSS activists in that state, an RSS leader from Ujjain has announced a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head.

“If anyone beheads the Kerala CM, who is the murderer of RSS activists, and brings his head I will bequeath my property worth more than Rs 1 crore to him,’’ Ujjain Sah Prachar Pramukh Kundan Chandrawat told a gathering at Shahid Park in Ujjain town.

#WATCH RSS Mahanagar Prachar Pramukh of Ujjain Kundan Chandrawat says, he’ll reward the person who brings him Kerala CM P.Vijayan’s head pic.twitter.com/yiBwWs6ftF — ANI (@ANI_news) March 2, 2017

BJP MP from Ujjain Dr Chintamani Malviya and other local BJP and RSS leaders were among those who attended the meet organised in protest against the killing of RSS activists in Kerala.

“Three hundred pracharaks have been killed. Communists be warned, we will offer a garland of three lakh heads to Bharat Mata,’’ Chandrawat further said and also reminded the audience about Godhra and the riots that followed. “They killed 56, we sent 2000 to the graveyard,’’ he said referring to the death of Karsevaks at Godhra railway station and the communal riots that followed in Gujarat.

Chandrawat was unapologetic on Thursday and said he stood by his comments.

“He was invited in his personal capacity and spoke using his democratic rights. It’s not an official stand of the RSS. We don’t believe in violence,’’ Ujjain Vibhag Prachar Pramukh of RSS Dr Ratnadeep Nigam told The Indian Express.

“He was giving vent to his anger at the killing of RSS activists and the speech was culmination of his pent up feelings,’’ the BJP MP told The Indian Express. He said the protest was organized by Nagrik Adhikar Samiti and not by the BJP.

Vijayan, when asked by reporters, was quoted saying by news agency ANI, “Sangh Parivar has taken heads of several people.”

