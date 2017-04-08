RSS launches campaign to demand Bharat Ratna for the Dalai Lama

Latest News
"We have so far collected some 5,000 signatures. We will submit our plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after getting 25,000 signatures," an RSS district leader said.

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, in yellow robe, is helped by attending monks as he leaves after a religious talk at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharmsala. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

The Rashtriya Syawamsevak Sangh (RSS) has launched a campaign for awarding Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour, to Nobel Laureate and Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. The campaign was launched on April 6, a day before Dalai Lama reached Tawang in West Kameng district yesterday in the face of protests by China.

“Besides, the Dalai Lama deserves the Bharat Ratna as he has said that he is a son of India and feels honoured to be the longest serving guest of this great country,” Chosang said.

An online campaign has also been going on, demanding the award for the Dalai Lama.

