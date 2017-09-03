RSS lauds Modi government’s handling of Doklam standoff

Manmohan Vaidya, the ‘Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh’ of the saffron body, was in Mathura for a three-day meeting of the RSS coordination committee in Vrindavan. (File) Manmohan Vaidya, the ‘Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh’ of the saffron body, was in Mathura for a three-day meeting of the RSS coordination committee in Vrindavan. (File)

Lauding the Modi government’s handling of the Doklam standoff, senior Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) leader Manmohan Vaidya claimed today that the “prestige” of the country in the global arena had got enhanced after the withdrawal of Chinese forces. Vaidya, the ‘Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh’ of the saffron body, was here for a three-day meeting of the RSS coordination committee in Vrindavan. “The prestige of India and its armed forces has gone up internationally after the withdrawal of the armed forces of China from Doklam,” Vaidya claimed.

China had never displayed such a gesture in the past, he said. On demonetisation , Vaidya said that gradually people have started understanding its value. The fruitful result of demonetisation would be seen shortly, he added. He also said that the country can overcome a slowdown as the family system is very strong. Speaking about the coordination committee meeting, Vaidya said that there was no discussion about 2019 Lok Sabha polls or the functioning of the government.

Representatives of various all India organisations of the RSS appreciated the work of ‘Seema Suraksha Jagran Manch’ in the border areas, he said and added that the stress was on solving problems related to education, employment and other local issues. Representatives of various RSS bodies advocated promoting small, medium and agriculture based industries to overcome unemployment, he stated.

He said the coordination meeting also discussed casteism and to overcome the evil, encouraging people to follow the ideology of the Sangh. It is not necessary to be a member of RSS to inculcate within the ideology of the RSS, he said. Vaidya said that it was also discussed about how to strengthen the position of India as the world was changing fast and happenings in Asia were at the centrestage.

The value of ‘spirituality’, importance of good values and ‘Swadeshi’ were also discussed in detail, Vaidya said. Besides RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the meeting.

