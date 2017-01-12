RSS history does not need certificate from Congress: BJP

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

Coming down heavily upon the Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for his comments over Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday said the history of Sangh did not need a certificate from his party.

“May be Rahul Gandhi should first read a little bit about the RSS, its history, to realise how threatened the then Congress Party was that constantly tried to defame RSS and despite that, the RSS continued to work in national interest of this strong nation of ours. The history of the Sangh is not something that needs a certificate of the Congress Party,” BJP spokesperson Shaina NC told ANI.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Rubbishing Gandhi’s claims of Prime Minister Narendra Modi spreading fear in the country, Shaina NC said it was not fear, but faith that the people of the country have shown in the Prime Minister.

“There is a difference between fear and faith and the earlier Rahul Gandhi realises that, he’ll have a political career. Until then, he better accept the fact that the people of the country have accepted Prime Minister Modi, have shown faith in his leadership and good governance model. Probably, that is the area of contention for drowning Congress Party,” she said.

Rahul Gandhi, yesterday, said Prime Minister Modi has spread a sense of fear across the country, adding that both the RSS and the BJP are also spreading hatred through demonetisation.

“We told the farmers not to fear anybody, but what did Narendra Modi do? Instill fear in the minds of people. Farmers fear that their land will be taken from them. Wherever he goes, whichever state it may be, he creates fear and the people then convert fear to anger,” said Gandhi, while addressing the Congress Working Committee convention at the Talkatora Stadium here.