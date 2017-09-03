RSS hails Nirmala Sitharaman’s elevation as Defence Minister

The saffron body hailed Sitharaman’s appointment as the Defence Minister saying that a woman’s appointment to such a crucial post was “great and remarkable”. The saffron body hailed Sitharaman’s appointment as the Defence Minister saying that a woman’s appointment to such a crucial post was “great and remarkable”.

The RSS today hailed the elevation of Nirmala Sitharaman as the defence minister, saying a woman’s appointment to such a crucial post was “great and remarkable”. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) spokesperson Manmohan Vaidya congratulated all those who were inducted into the Council of Ministers or elevated to Cabinet rank in today’s reshuffle.

“We congratulate all those ministers who took oath today and our wishes are with them. “It is a great and remarkable thing that a woman has been appointed as the defence minister and now there will be two female ministers in the Cabinet Committee on Security,” Vaidya said.

The other members of the crucial cabinet committee, headed by the prime minister, are the home minister, finance minister and the external affairs minister. Sitharaman is the first woman to become a full-time defence minister of the country.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav, who also attended the meet, said “some good decisions” have been taken and “some great people” have been inducted into the Cabinet. Two members — Sitharaman and Alphons Kannanthanam — who are the part of today’s rejig hail from South India.

Replying to a question on whether the BJP was focusing on South India alone, Madhav said the thrust was not on the region alone, but on the whole country. “Yes, Kerala and Karnataka matter to us and there is no no doubt about it, but the idea is good governance. Both Sushma Swaraj and Nirmala Sitharaman are great leaders and let’s not create a gender discourse,” Madhav added.

