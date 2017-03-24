RSS growing popular among youth: Sangh official

Representational, RSS is growing popular among the youth with 53 per cent of the total participants are students, said RSS Joint President Representational, RSS is growing popular among the youth with 53 per cent of the total participants are students, said RSS Joint President

The RSS is growing popular among the youth with 90 per cent of participants at its ‘shakhas’ across the country below the age of 45, a Sangh functionary today claimed.

As much as 53 per cent of the total participants in daily shakhas of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are students, RSS Joint President of Delhi unit Alok Kumar said.

“At present, 57,185 shakhas are being organised daily at 36,729 locations across the country. And 90 per cent of the participants in these shakhas are below the age of 45 years,” Kumar said.

Around 1,805 ‘shakhas’ are being organised daily in AAP-ruled Delhi and the number is likely to be increased by 15 per cent in coming days, he added.

Kumar also informed that in last one year 1.4 lakh youth have opted for RSS’ primary training of one year.

Sharing details about RSS’ recently held Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha at Coimbatore, Kumar said that the Sangh passed resolutions expressing concern over violence instigated by anti-national elements in Kerala and West Bengal.

Accusing Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal of encouraging jehadi groups and anti-national elements in the state, Kumar claimed that the Hindu population in the state is declining due to TMC’s Muslim vote bank politics.

Describing the situation in Kerala too as “worrisome,” Kumar said that after CPI(M)-led LDF victory in the state assembly elections, there had been a sharp increase in attacks on activists, sympathisers and outfits associated with the RSS.

