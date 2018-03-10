RSS getting overwhelming response across country, says Krishna Gopal

RSS Sahsarkaryawah Krishna Gopal said on Friday that the RSS had received an overwhelming response in the country and this has reflected in the growth of daily shakhas and number of youth joining the Sangh activities. He was interacting with mediapersons on the sidelines of Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) of RSS that began here on Friday. The three-day conclave being attended by 1,538 delegates from various RSS affiliates will conclude on Sunday and the new Sarkaryawah (general secretary) will be elected on Saturday. He said the RSS work has spread to over 95 per cent of the districts in the country barring a few in Nagaland, Mizoram and Kashmir valley.

The office-bearers of 35 RSS associated organisations are participating in the meeting, besides 25 women activists, he added. Talking about the growth of RSS, he said the number of daily shakhas has risen to 58,967 over the previous year’s figure of 57,165 with number of places going up to 37,190 from 36,729 in the same period. The number of weekly ‘milans’ also registered an increase of over 2,000 taking their number from 14,986 to 16,405.

The monthly meetings or ‘Sangh Mandalis’ have gone up from 7,594 to 7,976. “This year, 86 training camps were organised where 24,139 swayamsevaks participated. Besides, in the 1,180 Prathamik Shiksha Varg (PSV), 95,318 swayamsevaks participated,” Gopal said.

