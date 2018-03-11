RSS general secy Bhaiyyaji Joshi condemns incidents of statue vandalism across country

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarkaryawah Suresh Joshi addresses the media in Nagpur on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ANI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarkaryawah Suresh Joshi addresses the media in Nagpur on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Suresh Joshi on Sunday said the organisation did not approve of incidents like vandalising or pulling down statues or attack on churches and labelled those engaged in such acts as “anti-social elements”.

Joshi was responding to a query on pulling down of Lenin’s statue in Tripura while addressing the media after taking over as General Secretary for the fourth consecutive time in Nagpur on Saturday. “The RSS has always spoken out against such incidents. We had condemned the attacks on churches too. On some occasions of confusion and conflict, anti-social elements become active and tend to carry out such acts,” he said, adding, “the truth behind it (Lenin statue) will come out soon.”

When asked why no resolution was taken up regarding political issues, Joshi said, “Our resolutions are always as per our priority and not according to the situation existing outside.”

The RSS has passed only one resolution this time in the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) which concluded here on Sunday. The resolution concerned the preservation of Indian dialects. “If you have to understand Bharat, you need to preserve the Indian dialects and scripts,” Joshi said.

On the conflict within the parivar like Bharatiya Majdoor Sangh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Swadeshi Jagran Manch speaking out against the BJP-led government at the Centre, Joshi said, “All brothers aren’t equal. But each one has the freedom to express his own opinion. There can be differences in opinion (matbhed) but there won’t be any curtness in mind (manbhed).”

The Sarkaryawah reiterated that more and more intellectual and leadership-quality people are getting associated with the RSS, “which shows that acceptability for the RSS has grown”. “The RSS has grown with a very large population spread across the country in the past 92 years. But there are still some major deficiencies which we plan to tackle in the coming years,” he said.

On the Ram Mandir issue, Joshi said, “It’s a foregone conclusion (tay hai) that there can’t be anything else there except the Ram Temple. But for anything to happen, a process has to be gone through. Currently, the Supreme Court is hearing the case about title ownership. It will be resolved soon.”

To a query on the Lingayats, Joshi said, “We don’t agree to Lingayats’ demand for being treated as a separate religion. All sects born in India have the same common base.”

While advocating resolution to farmer’s issues with sensitivity, Joshi, however, urged farmers to change their mindset. “Change is needed to be brought about in the mindset of the farmers. Agriculture should be approached with comprehensive (samagrata) thinking. There are some inadequacies in the system. They need to be removed.”

BJP will win on its own

To a question about the role of the RSS in BJP’s victory march and vice versa, Joshi said, “It is not that anyone comes or goes because of anyone else. If anyone comes, it is due to its own strength and if there is defeat, it is due to its own deficiencies. I won’t say that the BJP has gained due to the RSS. The RSS had been growing even before 2014. It’s not important if the Sangh parivar stands by the BJP to ensure it’s victory in 2019. People at large should stand by the government. Some good things are happening, which will benefit (the BJP),” adding, “but let some things remain in the womb of future.”

